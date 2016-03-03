NEW DELHI/DUBAI, March 3 Iran, OPEC's No. 3
producer, is expected to raise its oil exports in March to
around 1.65 million barrels per day from 1.5 million bpd a month
earlier on the back of higher crude shipments to Europe, two
industry sources told Reuters on Thursday.
State-run National Iranian Oil Co. (NIOC) is expected to
ship around 250,000-300,000 bpd to Europe this month after it
finalised term deals with France's Total
and Spanish refiner Cepsa, effective from March 1, said the
sources, who are familiar with Iran's exports.
The French oil major has a contract to buy about 200,000
bpd, while Cepsa's deal was for about 35,000 bpd, one source
said. Total is expected to lift at least 5 million barrels in
March, the source added.
Litasco, the trading arm of Russia's Lukoil, Cepsa
and Total have become the first buyers in Europe after the
lifting of sanctions and lifted trial cargoes in February,
trading sources told Reuters.
Hellenic Petroleum, Greece's biggest oil refiner,
has said it will receive its first shipment of Iranian crude
oil at the end of March.
Tehran is working to regain market share, particularly
in Europe, after the lifting of international sanctions in
January. Oil exports rose by 500,000 bpd to 1.5 million bpd in
February, a senior NIOC official said on Tuesday.
The sanctions had cut Iranian crude exports from a peak of
2.5 million bpd before 2011 to just over 1 million bpd in recent
years.
Tehran has said it would boost output immediately by 500,000
bpd and by another 500,000 bpd within a year, ultimately
reaching pre-sanction production levels of around 4 million bpd
seen in 2010-2011.
But even a gradual increase in its exports would come at
a time of global oversupply, with producers around the world
pumping hundreds of thousands of barrels every day in excess of
demand. Oil prices are near 11-year lows at around $37 a barrel.
Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Venezuela and non-OPEC Russia agreed
last month to freeze output at January levels in the first
global oil pact in 15 years.
Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said last week the
freeze was "laughable". Iranian sources say the country would be
prepared to discuss a production pact once output reaches
pre-sanctions levels.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma and Rania El Gamal; Editing by Mark
Trevelyan)