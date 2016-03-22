TOKYO, March 22 Flagship private shipping
insurance group, the International P&I Club, has raised the
default insurance coverage for tankers transporting Iranian oil
to $580 million per ship from $80 million, the Japan P&I Club
said on Tuesday.
The International P&I Club has been unable to extend normal
liability coverage of $7.8 billion per ship to vessels
transporting Iranian oil because the U.S. Treasury Department
has left sanctions in place pertaining to insurance. That has
prevented U.S. insurers from providing coverage.
The majority of Western sanctions were lifted against Iran
in January.
To meet the shortfall in U.S. insurance coverage, the
international P&I Club has created a "fall-back" of $500 million
additional coverage per ship for Iranian oil at no extra cost to
the members, the Japan P&I Club said in a statement.
Although $580 million coverage is still less than 10 percent
of the normal liability coverage, Asian shippers such as China,
India and South Korea and some shippers in Europe may find that
enough to transport Iranian oil, an official with Japan P&I Club
said on Tuesday.
Japanese shippers, however, are more risk-averse and may
continue to use the government's special sovereign shipping
insurance to import Iranian oil until normal P&I coverage
becomes available again, industry officials have said.
Tokyo stepped in to help its oil importers after Western
sanctions imposed over Tehran's disputed nuclear programme
curbed the ability of private insurers to provide tanker cover.
