* Indian ship firms hardest hit in Asia by EU/Iran sanctions
* China insurers most likely to fill void
* Japan insurers approached by S.Korea, Taiwan shipowners
* Asian oil importers to rely on domestic firms for OPEC
shipments
By Nidhi Verma and Randy Fabi
NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE, Feb 21 Indian
shipping firms will find it difficult to obtain replacement
insurance coverage to continue importing Iranian crude oil after
new European Union sanctions come into effect, industry sources
said.
State-run Shipping Corporation of India, the
largest tanker owner in the country, will lose EU insurance
coverage for its oil tankers operating in Iran from July 1, when
European insurers will be prohibited from indemnifying ships
carrying Iranian oil.
Indian maritime firms are likely to be the most affected in
Asia by the sanctions, as the other two big buyers of Iranian
crude, China and Japan, do not rely on European insurers but are
covered by domestic providers.
India, China and Japan are Iran's three biggest crude oil
buyers.
"We are covered by P&I clubs in the EU," Sunil
Thapar, director at Shipping Corp of India told Reuters,
referring to customer-owned maritime protection and indemnity
insurance groups.
"These clubs will not be able to give us coverage for
vessels to Iran from July. It will be difficult for Indian
shipping lines to transport Iranian crude unless alternative
arrangements are made," he said. SCI owns 39 oil tankers.
FEWER OPTIONS
A.P. Moller-Maersk, Singapore-based Samco
Shipholding, and many other international maritime firms have
halted new deals with Iran, leaving Asian oil importers to rely
more on domestic and state-run firms to handle shipments from
Tehran.
All but one of the international P&I clubs, which together
cover 95 percent of the world's tankers against pollution and
personal injury claims, are covered by the sanctions since they
are based in the European Union or the United States.
That leaves India firms with only a few options -- Japan's
P&I club, insurers in China, Russia and the Middle East, or
Singapore and Hong Kong.
Iranian insurance coverage is not an option as sanctions
against the country's financial system make it impossible to
collect payment should there be a claim, said Jim James, a Hong
Kong-based lawyer with legal firm Norton Rose.
"We continue to provide insurance to oil tankers. It does
not matter whether the ships call at Iran," said an official
with Japan P&I club, which mainly provides coverage to domestic
shipowners and represents around 7 percent of global P&I
coverage.
But switching to the Japan P&I club could take months as
members have to weigh the risk of a potential new entrant,
especially one that wants to do business with Iran, maritime
lawyers said.
The most likely alternative is China, which has a big enough
market to provide the necessary insurance coverage.
"The China market is slightly different. You have some
extremely large insurers that may decide it is a good business
and China is not subject to that regime," said Iain Anderson, a
Singapore-based lawyer with Ince & Co.
"But they too rely on international reinsurers to
spread the risk. So unless they are willing either to lower
their sights on the grade of reinsurance security - or go net
account on the risk - they will meet the same difficulty."
Europe and the United States are implementing tougher
economic sanctions in the hope of isolating Iran and forcing it
to halt its atomic programme, which the West fears will be used
to develop nuclear weapons.
Iran, the biggest producer in OPEC after Saudi Arabia and
the world's fifth largest oil exporter, says its nuclear
programme is purely for peaceful purposes.
The sanctions have made it more difficult for Iran to sell
its crude, and it will export a six-month low volume of fuel oil
to East Asia in March. Volumes are likely to drop further as the
EU embargo approaches.
As fewer insurers are able to offer cover, rates could go up
significantly for tankers carrying Iranian crude, said Karam Jo,
assistant manager for marine underwriting at Korean Re.
Singapore and Hong Kong insurers also could be options, but
many of them have links to the West.
"It will also be very difficult for an Asian market insurer.
They too have to be comfortable that their footprint around the
globe keeps them outside the current sanctions regime," Anderson
said.