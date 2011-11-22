TOKYO Nov 22 Iraq's Oil Minister Adbul-Kareem Luaibi said on Tuesday that he expects OPEC to decide to cut output at its meeting in December as global oil demand is likely to decline.

He expects oil to continue to trade between $100 and $120, which he called a reasonable range.

The oil minister was speaking to reporters between meetings with Japanese companies.

(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)