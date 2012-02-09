DUBAI Feb 9 Iraq has allowed SK
Innovation to bid in its fourth energy exploration block auction
after the private South Korean company sold its stake in a
Kurdish oilfield to Korea's already barred state oil company
KNOC, Baghdad said on Thursday.
Companies that have signed deals with the Kurdistan Regional
Government (KRG), which is locked in a feud with the central
government, have been blocked by Baghdad from taking part in an
auction now planned for late May.
"The qualification of this company was delayed... due to its
share in a Bazian production sharing contract with the Kurdistan
Regional Government without the consent of the Federal
Government," the Petroleum Contracts and Licensing Directorate
of Iraq's oil ministry said in a statement on Thursday.
Baghdad said SK Innovation could participate in the next
auction of Iraqi oil and gas assets after transferring its share
in the Bazian block in Kurdistan to Korea National Oil
Corporation (KNOC).
KNOC was barred after securing exploration rights from the
Kurdish region for the oilfield in northern Iraq in 2007. U.S
oil firm Hess Corp was excluded from bidding last
September for the same reason.
Baghdad signed contracts with oil majors to develop its
oilfields after two bidding rounds in 2009. An auction for gas
fields was held in 2010.
Future auctions were expected to focus on the nation's
largely untapped gas resources but the next round has been
repeatedly delayed and is currently expected to take place May
30-31.
Iraq sits on the world's fourth-largest oil reserves. Its gas
reserves of an estimated 112 trillion cubic feet are the world's
10th largest, according to U.S. Department of Energy data.
SK has 29 exploration blocks and four liquefied natural gas
projects spread across 16 countries. Korea is almost entirely
dependent on imported oil and gas to meet its fuel needs.
(Reporting by Daniel Fineren; editing by Jason Neely)