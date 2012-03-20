BAGHDAD, March 20 Technical glitches have halted
exports from Iraq's new offshore oil export terminal for the
past week after it loaded just a single tanker, two sources at
the state-owned South Oil Company said on Tuesday.
The first of four single-point mooring (SPM) terminals,
which are being built by Australia's Leighton Holdings Ltd.
, opened on March 8 after being held up for weeks by bad
weather and technical issues.
It loaded 2 million barrels of oil into its first ship over
the course of five days, marking a major increase in Iraq's
export capacity, but has since been shut due to technical
problems, the sources said.
They said the second SPM would come on line in April.
(editing by Jane Baird)