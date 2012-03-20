BAGHDAD, March 20 Technical glitches have halted exports from Iraq's new offshore oil export terminal for the past week after it loaded just a single tanker, two sources at the state-owned South Oil Company said on Tuesday.

The first of four single-point mooring (SPM) terminals, which are being built by Australia's Leighton Holdings Ltd. , opened on March 8 after being held up for weeks by bad weather and technical issues.

It loaded 2 million barrels of oil into its first ship over the course of five days, marking a major increase in Iraq's export capacity, but has since been shut due to technical problems, the sources said.

They said the second SPM would come on line in April. (editing by Jane Baird)