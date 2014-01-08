ANKARA Jan 8 Iraqi Kurdistan is set to start exporting its first parcel of 2 million barrels of oil via a new pipeline through Turkey at the end of this month, the Kurdistan Regional Government said on Wednesday.

Exports will rise to 4 million barrels and 6 million barrels in February and March respectively, and eventually reach 10-12 million barrels in December, the semi-autonomous region said in a statement on its website.

Iraqi Kurds and the central government in Baghdad have been at loggerheads over the share of oil revenues. Baghdad, which claims the sole authority to manage Iraqi oil, was infuriated after Arbil signed a package of contracts with Turkey for oil and gas exports as well as the construction of new pipelines. (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Mike Collett-White)