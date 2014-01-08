(Updates with details, background)
ANKARA Jan 8 The first crude has started to
flow through Iraqi Kurdistan's new pipeline across Turkey and
the first independent exports are expected to begin at the end
of this month, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) said on
Wednesday.
The first parcel of 2 million barrels of oil will be sold
via a tender, KRG's Ministry of Natural Resources said on the
government's web site. It invited bidders for the January
tender.
The monthly export parcels will then increase to 4 million
barrels and 6 million barrels in February and March
respectively, it said. The monthly exports are estimated to
reach 10-12 million barrels in December.
Iraqi Kurds and the central government in Baghdad have been
at loggerheads over the share of oil revenues.
Baghdad, which claims the sole authority to manage Iraqi
oil, was infuriated after Arbil signed a package of contracts
with Turkey for oil and gas exports as well as for the
construction of new pipelines.
The Baghdad government says Kurdish efforts towards oil
independence could lead to the break-up of Iraq. Turkey's
courtship of the Iraqi Kurds has also raised concern in
Washington.
TURKISH PROPOSAL
But Turkey has repeatedly said it respects Iraq's
sensitivities over territorial integrity and that increasing oil
revenues will help the whole of Iraq.
Ankara has been working to get Baghdad on board and proposed
setting up an escrow account at a Turkish state bank for the oil
revenues to be deposited. The Iraqi government has yet to agree
on the Turkish proposals.
KRG's new pipeline carries the Iraqi Kurdish oil to Turkey's
Mediterranean export hub of Ceyhan. It is initially carrying
heavy oil from Tawke fields and links up with the 40-inch-wide
existing Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline to be exported to world markets.
"Crude oil from Taq Taq and other producing fields will soon
be added to the export system, resulting in a blended medium
crude oil..," the KRG statement said.
Prospective buyers will be able to lift crude oil shipments
in Ceyhan "under similar arrangements" as those used for Iraq's
State Oil Marketing Organisation (SOMO) for oil exports from
Kirkuk.
Details of each parcel will be announced by the Ministry of
Natural Resources and independent observers as well as
representatives from SOMO will be invited to monitor the
process, KRG said.
(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Mike Collett-White and
Gareth Jones)