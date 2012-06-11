TOKYO, June 12 Japan's cabinet ministers approved and submitted a special bill to parliament on Monday to enable the government to provide cover for Iranian crude imports once a European Union ban on insurance and reinsurance takes effect on July 1.

The insurance scheme would enable the Japanese government to provide directly payments of up to $7.6 billion in the event of a critical incident on a tanker bound for Japan, the transport ministry said in a statement.

A cabinet reshuffle in favour of the major opposition parties has increased the prospects of the bill securing early approval in parliament.

Japan intends to maintain crude imports from the Islamic Republic of Iran. (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by David Cowell)