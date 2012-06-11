* Sovereign insurance scheme to pay up to $7.6 bln
* US exempts Japan from Iran sanctions
* Bill usually takes 2 weeks to pass -official
TOKYO, June 12 Japan's cabinet ministers
approved and submitted a special bill to parliament on Monday to
enable the government to provide insurance cover for Iranian
crude imports once a European Union ban on insurance and
reinsurance takes effect on July 1.
The insurance scheme would enable the Japanese government to
provide direct payments of up to $7.6 billion in the event of a
critical incident on a tanker carrying Iranian crude bound for
Japan, the transport ministry said in a statement.
Japan intends to keep importing oil from Iran and has been
lobbying the EU to be exempted from the ban on insurance and
reinsurance of Iran's oil exports, with no indication of success
so far.
The ban is part of a raft of Western sanctions aimed at
shrinking Tehran's oil revenues to force it halt its
controversial nuclear programme.
In March Japan secured a waiver from the United States on
financial sanctions against Iranian shipments. Its imports from
OPEC's second-largest producer have fallen sharply, despite an
increase in overall oil demand after last year's Fukushima
nuclear disaster.
A Japanese cabinet reshuffle in favour of the major
opposition parties has increased prospects that the bill will
secure early approval in parliament.
Under Japanese law, shipping companies entering the nation's
territorial waters must obtain liability insurance against
damages from accidents, including oil spills and fatalities.
Most of this coverage has been offered by the Japan
Shipowners' Mutual Protection & Indemnity (P&I) Association,
which in turn obtains reinsurance from other P&I clubs and other
insurers to cover potentially large claims.
Insurers in the EU, the biggest market for reinsurance, will
be prohibited from covering liabilities for tankers carrying
crude from Iran.
Without the EU's reinsurance, liability provided by Japanese
insurers would cover damages only up to $8 million.
The sovereign scheme would provide up to $7.6 billion more
for a critical incident, with a maximum cover for oil spills at
$1 billion given their higher frequency than other types of
accidents.
Japan's Transport Minister aims to finish signing contracts
with about 10 companies operating tankers bound to Japan by July
1 to avoid a major impact from the EU sanctions, a transport
ministry official said.
"It is up to the parliament whether to meet the July 1
deadline," the official said in a telephone interview with
Reuters, adding it usually takes at least two weeks for a bill
to pass.
Japan's government is in talks with shipping companies over
an annual fee for the additional coverage for Iranian crude of
around 15 million yen ($189,000) per tanker, the ministry
official said, compared with an ordinary fee of 20 million to 30
million yen without any limit on destination.
($1 = 79.4200 Japanese yen)
