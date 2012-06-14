* Lower house to pass bill on Friday -Yomiuri
* To allow sovereign guarantee to continue Iran imports
* Can continue Iran imports after EU insurance ban
By Osamu Tsukimori
TOKYO, June 14 Japan's lower house is set to
pass a bill on Friday to provide government guarantees on
insurance for Iranian crude cargoes, making it the first of
Iran's big Asian buyers to find a way to keep the oil flowing in
the face of tough new EU sanctions.
A European Union ban on member countries importing Iranian
oil takes effect on July 1 and includes a ban on EU insurance
firms from covering Iran's exports. That is a headache for
Japan, South Korea, China and India, who together buy two thirds
of Iran's oil exports and rely on EU companies to insure them.
EU and U.S. sanctions aim to cut the oil revenues on which
Tehran depends to force the Islamic Republic to curb its nuclear
programme. The West suspects Iran aims to develop weapons, while
Tehran says it needs reactors for electricity supplies.
Japan's special insurance bill is expected to go through the
upper house and become law before the parliamentary session ends
on June 21, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Thursday.
Iranian oil accounted for nearly 9 percent of Japan's crude
imports last year. Japan has reduced the flow already to comply
with U.S. sanctions requiring buyers to make sizeable cuts to
Iranian imports, but wants to avoid more drastic reductions that
may drive up energy import costs and hurt the world's
third-largest economy.
Japan won a waiver from U.S. sanctions for those cuts, which
refiners enacted even as they dealt with an increase in overall
oil demand after last year's Fukushima disaster shut down the
country's nuclear power stations.
INDIA, CHINA FACE SAME ISSUE
India's government, which won an exemption to U.S. sanctions
this week, has yet to figure out how it will get around the EU
sanctions.
"We are struggling to find solutions," Oil Minister S.
Jaipal Reddy told reporters in Vienna, where crude producers
from OPEC are meeting. The government was studying sovereign
guarantees, he added.
Without government intervention, India's state-owned
refiners will halt 173,000 barrels per day (bpd) of planned
imports from Iran in July, industry sources said this week.
Iran's top buyer China has yet to detail how it plans to
resolve the insurance problem, but industry sources there have
said they will find a way to keep imports flowing.
South Korea will reduce imports to zero in July due to the
insurance ban, industry sources have said.
Seoul, like Tokyo, has lobbied the EU to cancel or delay
implementing the ban on insurers, but is not considering state
guarantees, according to government sources there.
Those lobbying efforts have so far failed. The European
Union will not cancel or delay the embargo on Iranian oil
tankers, EU Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger said at an
industry conference on Wednesday.
SANCTIONS BITE
The International Energy Agency said on Tuesday that Iran's
crude exports in April and May have fallen by 1 million bpd
since the end of 2011 to 1.5 million bpd and that Tehran may
need to shut in production.
China, Japan, India and South Korea have cut purchases by
about a fifth from the 1.45 million bpd they were buying a year
ago ahead of the imposition of the sanctions.
Tehran has denied it is experiencing problems with oil sales
despite mounting evidence its major customers,
including China, are turning down offers of cheap crude.
The Japanese government wants to make the bill law this
month to provide protection coverage of up to $7.6 billion per
tanker carrying Iranian crude bound for Japan.
It is the first time Japan has sought to provide guarantees
on marine shipments, said an official in the country's transport
ministry, which is sponsoring the legislation. The official, who
helped draft the bill, said he didn't know when the law will be
passed by parliament.
The biggest opposition party, the Liberal Democratic Party,
and its former partner, the New Komeito, have backed the bill,
the Yomiuri report said.
The support of the main opposition parties clears a hurdle
for the bill's passage through the legislature. Although the
lower house is controlled by the ruling Democratic Party, the
opposition has the majority of the upper house.
(Editing by Aaron Sheldrick and Simon Webb)