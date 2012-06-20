By Risa Maeda
TOKYO, June 20 Japan's parliament approved
government guarantees on insurance for crude oil cargoes from
Iran on Wednesday, paving the way for it to become the first of
Iran's big Asian oil buyers to get round new European Union
sanctions.
The law will take effect on June 27, a government official
who requested anonymity said on Tuesday.
It allows the Japanese government, which has succeeded in
getting a waiver from U.S. financial sanctions, to provide cover
of up to $7.6 billion for each tanker carrying Iranian crude
bound for Japan in the event of accidents.
An EU ban on member countries importing Iranian oil takes
effect on July 1 and includes a ban on EU insurance firms from
covering Iran's exports. That is a headache for Japan, South
Korea, China and India, which together buy two-thirds of Iran's
oil exports and rely on EU companies to insure them.
EU and U.S. sanctions aim to cut the oil revenues on which
Tehran depends to force the Islamic Republic to curb its nuclear
programme. The West suspects Iran's aim is to develop nuclear
weapons, while Tehran says it needs reactors to provide
electricity.
Iranian oil accounted for nearly 9 percent of Japan's crude
imports last year. Japan has reduced the flow already to comply
with U.S. sanctions requiring buyers to make sizeable cuts, but
wants to avoid more drastic reductions that could drive up
energy import costs and hurt the world's third-largest economy.
Refiners have cut their purchases even though Japan needs
more oil to fire power stations after last year's Fukushima
disaster led to a halting of reactors providing nuclear power.
It is the first time Japan has sought to provide guarantees
on marine shipments, an official in the country's transport
ministry, which sponsored the legislation, said earlier.
(Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Aaron Sheldrick and
Michael Watson)