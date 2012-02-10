* To boost state-held fuel stocks to 4 days' consumption
TOKYO, Feb 10 Japan will build up
state-held reserves of kerosene, gasoline and two other fuel
products to bolster disaster preparedness, a government official
said, supplementing privately held stocks and helping to
underpin a weak domestic market for oil products.
The government will submit a bill to the current parliament
to boost official reserves of kerosene, gasoline, gas oil and
A-type fuel oil by one day's worth of consumption each in the
fiscal year starting in April, the official said on Friday.
As of January, Japan held one day's consumption of kerosene
stocks, or 820,000 barrels (130,000 kl), and no stocks of the
other oil products in its state-owned reserves, although oil
refineries, which are separately required to hold 70 days of oil
consumption as part of the national reserves, hold about half
that amount in the form of oil products.
Japan also held 315 million barrels (50.11 million
kilolitres) of crude oil as of January, and together with
kerosene, total state-financed reserves are equivalent to 95
days of oil consumption.
The state-owned fuel product reserves will be stored by oil
companies and will be boosted to four days' consumption each
over the next few years, the official added.
Japan, the world's third-biggest oil consumer, is
expected to see soft demand for fuel products over the next
year, except for B- and C-fuel oil used by power plants, as the
economy remains sluggish, its crucial export sector hobbled by a
strong yen and Europe's economic crisis.
The legislation also aims to allow the more flexible release
of oil product stocks, after regulatory snags delayed the
release of fuel to the disaster-struck northeast when the
earthquake and tsunami last March damaged service stations and
disrupted fuel transport. State-owned reserves can currently be
released only to deal with external events such as unexpected
cuts in crude imports.
In addition, the government will propose a law to
boost funding to the state-run Japan Oil, Gas and Metals
National Corp (JOGMEC) to support private sector energy
exploration and production, another government official said.
The law would allow JOGMEC, which is currently focused on
metal mining development, to use 92.7 billion yen ($1.20
billion) in funds during the fiscal year from April on natural
gas, coal and geothermal energy projects in addition to metals
projects, the official said, a seven-fold increase from this
year's spending.
Japan is the world's top importer of liquefied natural gas,
and diversifying its energy suppliers has become a priority
after last year's nuclear crisis shook up the country's energy
sector, forcing utilities to burn more fossil fuels to make up
for a fall in nulcear power utilisation.
($1 = 77.3150 Japanese yen)
