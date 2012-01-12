LONDON Jan 12 North Sea Brent crude oil rose more than $1 per barrel on Thursday on worries that a national strike in Nigeria and a showdown between Iran and the West in the Middle East Gulf could disrupt oil supplies.

Brent futures for February rose $1.06 to a high of $113.30 before easing back to trade around $113.20 by 0815 GMT. (Reporting by Christopher Johnson; editing by Jason Neely)