ASTANA, Sept 7 Kazakhstan will sell 8.33 percent
of its giant Kashagan oilfield to China for about $5 billion in
a deal to be signed later on Saturday, Kazakh government sources
told Reuters.
The sale and purchase agreement will be signed by the heads
of Kazakh national oil and gas company KazMunaiGas and China
National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) in the Kazakh capital Astana,
said the officials, who requested anonymity.
"We suppose that the transaction will be closed by late
September or late October," one of the officials said.
(Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov;
Editing by Robin Pomeroy)