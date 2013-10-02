* Unclear when Kashagan may restart oil output
* Transneft, CPC pipelines ready to pump Kashagan oil this
month
By Alla Afanasyeva
ALMATY, Oct 2 Kazakhstan's giant offshore
oilfield Kashagan has not yet restarted output after an accident
last week, casting doubt on the date when first oil can be
exported, a senior official from the consortium developing it
said on Wednesday.
The world's biggest oil find and the costliest energy
project in decades, produced its first oil on Sept. 11. But a
gas leak forced the North Caspian Operating Company (NCOC)to
stop production two weeks later.
Kazakh Oil & Gas Minister Uzakbai Karabalin said on Sept. 26
that output would be restored within three or four days, and the
stoppage would not delay the start of commercial production set
for October.
"It's early to talk about the resumption of output, but once
it's become possible we will restart it. Depending on this,
October (export) volumes will be revised, and there will be new
export orders," Zhakyp Marabayev, deputy NCOC director, told
reporters.
Kurmangazy Iskaziyev, deputy head of Kazakh state oil and
gas company KazMunaiGas, said equipment at the field
was being checked for safety before relaunching output.
"We believe that technical issues ... will be resolved. We
will load first oil (for export) in October," he said.
Kashagan's crude has already been included in the October
schedule of the network of Russia's oil pipeline monopoly
Transneft in the volume of 217,000 tonnes. Another
138,500 tonnes are planned to be exported via the CPC pipeline.
It took nearly 13 years and about $50 billion to start
output at Kashagan, which is in the Caspian Sea off western
Kazakhstan.
It is estimated to hold some 35 billion barrels of oil in
place, of which 9 billion to 13 billion barrels are recoverable.
Karabalin said last week that before the accident the
deposit had been producing 48,000 barrels per day (bpd). He said
the consortium was on track to achieve commercial output -
75,000 bpd - in October to meet its contractual obligations.
He had said earlier that Kashagan was forecast to produce 8
million tonnes of crude in 2014. Under a pessimistic scenario,
Kazakhstan's oil output is set to exceed 110 million tonnes by
2010, he said. Output is seen at 82 million tonnes this year.
KazMunaiGas, Italy's ENI, U.S. major ExxonMobil
, Royal Dutch Shell and France's Total
each hold 16.81 percent stakes in Kashagan. Japan's Inpex
owns 7.56 percent.
China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) acquired an
8.33 percent stake this year. The deal, estimated to be worth $5
billion, followed Kazakhstan's decision in July to use its
pre-emptive rights to buy an 8.40 percent stake from U.S. oil
major ConocoPhillips in the field for a similar price.
(Additional reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva in Almaty, writing by
Dmitry Solovyov, editing by William Hardy)