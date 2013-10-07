* Kashagan produced first oil on Sept. 11
* Kazakhstan pins hopes of prosperity on the giant field
* Kazakhstan to produce at least 110 mln T of oil a year by
2030
By Mariya Gordeyeva
ASTANA, Oct 7 A consortium developing
Kazakhstan's giant Kashagan oilfield has resumed production
after an industrial accident halted work last month, the Kazakh
Oil and Gas Ministry and the consortium said on Monday.
Work at the offshore field - one of the world's biggest oil
finds in decades - stopped on Sept. 25 after a gas leak was
detected, but the ministry said in a statement it started again
"without complications" on Oct. 6.
The field's developer, the North Caspian Operating Company,
said "all operations were conducted under strict procedures and
in line with national and international safety rules".
Kashagan, a high-pressure oilfield in the Caspian Sea off
western Kazakhstan, only launched output on Sept. 11. It had
taken about 13 years and some $50 billion to produce the first
oil.
The field had originally been due to produce oil in 2005 but
technical problems and cost overruns caused delays.
Kazakhstan, with a population of just 17 million, is the
second-largest oil producer in the former Soviet Union after
Russia.
The country's hopes of future prosperity are pinned on
Kashagan, which is estimated to contain 35 billion barrels of
oil in place, of which 9 billion to 13 billion are recoverable.
Kashagan alone could contribute 8 million tonnes of oil to
Kazakhstan's overall oil production next year, according to
Kazakh Oil and Gas Minister Uzakbai Karabalin.
The country's oil output is forecast to rise to 82 million
tonnes this year from last year's 79.2 million. Karabalin has
said, that even under a "pessimistic scenario", it could exceed
110 million tonnes by 2030.
He has said that, before the accident, the Kashagan
consortium was producing 48,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) and
was set to achieve the level of commercial production - 75,000
bpd - in October, meeting its contractual obligations.
Kazakh state oil and gas firm KazMunaiGas, Italy's
ENI, U.S. major ExxonMobil, Royal Dutch Shell
and France's Total each hold 16.81 percent
stakes in Kashagan. Japan's Inpex owns 7.56 percent.
China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) acquired an
8.33 percent stake this year. The deal, estimated to be worth $5
billion, followed Kazakhstan's decision in July to use its
pre-emptive rights to buy an 8.40 percent stake in the field
from U.S. oil major ConocoPhillips for a similar price.
