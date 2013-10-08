ASTANA Oct 8 Kazakhstan's giant Kashagan oilfield is producing 61,000 barrels per day after restarting output halted by an industrial accident last month, Sauat Mynbayev, the head of Kazakh state oil and gas firm KazMunaiGas, said on Tuesday.

The accident will not lead to a revision of earlier announced plans to produce 8 million tonnes of crude at the offshore reservoir next year, Mynbayev told reporters.