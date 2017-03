ALMATY Oct 11 Kazakhstan's giant offshore Kashagan oilfield halted output after a gas leak was detected on Oct. 9, a consortium developing it said on Friday.

Repair work is ongoing, it said, without giving a date for the resumption of production.

Output at the field, one of the world's biggest oil finds in decades, was launched on Sept. 11. A similar gas leak halted production two weeks later. Kashagan then restarted production on Oct. 6.