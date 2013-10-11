* Fresh accident points to technical complexity of ambitious
project
* Kashagan consortium must launch "commercial output" this
month
ALMATY Oct 11 Kazakhstan's giant offshore
Kashagan oilfield halted output after a gas leak was detected on
Oct. 9, a consortium developing it said on Friday, the second
stoppage there since its launch a month ago.
The new accident at Kashagan, which is expected to sharply
ramp up Kazakhstan's oil output in the coming years, points to
the complexity of this ambitious project being developed in the
shallow Caspian Sea that freezes over during the harsh winter.
The leak was detected on a pipeline running from the
artificial D Island to the Bolashak processing plant ashore, the
North Caspian Operating Company (NCOC) said.
"As a preventive measure the respective part of the pipeline
has been depressurised and has been flushed with nitrogen to
make it accessible for inspection," it said. "No harm to people
or environment was observed."
Repair work continued, it said, without giving a date for
the resumption of production.
Output at the field, one of the world's biggest oil finds in
decades, was launched on Sept. 11. A similar gas leak halted
production two weeks later. Kashagan then restarted production
on Oct. 6.
NCOC has to achieve a "commercial output" level of 75,000
barrels per day this month to meet its contractual obligations.
When the field resumed operations after the previous
incident, it was producing 61,000 bpd, Sauat Mynbayev, head of
Kazakh state oil and gas firm KazMunaiGas, said on Tuesday.
It took about 13 years and some $50 billion to launch
Kashagan after years of delays caused by technical problems and
cost overruns.
Kazakhstan, Central Asia's largest economy and the
second-largest post-Soviet oil producer after Russia, pins hopes
of future propesrity on Kashagan whose recoverable reserves are
estimated at between 9 billion and 13 billion barrels of oil.
It expects its oil output to rise to 82 million tonnes this
year from 79.2 million tonnes in 2012.
Kashagan alone is forecast to contribute 8 million tonnes of
oil output next year and a further 12 million tonnes in 2015.
KazMunaiGas, Italy's ENI, U.S. major
ExxonMobil, Royal Dutch Shell and France's
Total each hold 16.81 percent stakes in Kashagan.
Japan's Inpex owns 7.56 percent.
China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) acquired a
8.33 percent stake this year. The deal, estimated to be worth $5
billion, followed Kazakhstan's decision in July to use its
pre-emptive rights to buy an 8.40 percent stake from U.S. oil
major ConocoPhillips in the field for a similar price.