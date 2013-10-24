ALMATY Oct 24 A consortium developing Kazakhstan's giant Kashagan oilfield said on Thursday it needs a few weeks to resume oil production cut by an industrial accident on Oct. 9.

"In order to ensure the continued compliance with the highest safety requirements, it is anticipated that the activities relevant to inspections and investigations will take some weeks," the North Caspian Operating Company said in a statement.

"The oil and gas production remains shut in until the results of the expert studies are available and restart of the facilities can be carried out safely." (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov. Editing by Jane Merriman)