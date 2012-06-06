* China's Export-Import Bank to finance Atyrau overhaul
* Refinery to produce cleaner fuel after $1.68 bln revamp
* Chinese-Kazakh trade turnover reaches $25 bln - Kazakh
president
ALMATY, June 6 KazMunaiGas, Kazakhstan's state
oil and gas company, secured a $1.13 billion Chinese loan on
Wednesday to complete an upgrade that will enable its Atyrau oil
refinery to produce cleaner fuels.
The loan from China's Export-Import Bank will be repayable
over 13.5 years, KazMunaiGas said.
The loan will finance a large part of a $1.68 billion
project to build a new facility at Atyrau, Kazakhstan's oldest
refinery, which will be capable of processing 2.4 million tonnes
per year of fuel oil and vacuum gas oil.
"The new complex will allow us to increase production of
high-octane gasoline, jet fuel and diesel that will meet Euro-5
emissions standards," Talgat Baitaziyev, general director of the
Atyrau refinery, said in a statement.
Kazakhstan, which holds 3 percent of the world's recoverable
oil reserves, has doubled crude production over the past decade
to become the second-biggest producer in the former Soviet Union
after Russia.
The country has three refineries, two of which are owned by
KazMunaiGas. Ownership of the third refinery, Shymkent, is
shared between KazMunaiGas and China National Petroleum Corp.
China has invested around $15 billion into Kazakhstan,
roughly a tenth of the total foreign investment attracted by the
former Soviet republic since independence in 1991. Most of this
investment has been in the past few years.
"In the crisis years, our companies received access to
Chinese investment in the region of $10 billion," Kazakh
President Nursultan Nazarbayev said in comments published on the
presidential website, www.akorda.kz.
Around 20 percent of Kazakhstan's oil and gas exports are
destined for China, Nazarbayev said.
Nazarbayev, along with other Central Asian leaders and
Russian President Vladimir Putin, was in Beijing for a meeting
of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation regional security
forum.
Annual trade turnover between China and Kazakhstan is around
$25 billion, Nazarbayev said. Official data show Kazakhstan
exported goods worth more than $16 billion to its neighbour last
year, more than 18 percent of its total export revenues.
Chinese company Sinopec Engineering is overseeing the Atyrau
deep refining project as part of a consortium that also includes
Japan's Marubeni Corp and Kazakh firm KazStroiServis.
The facility is scheduled for completion in 2015.
(Reporting by Robin Paxton, editing by Jane Baird)