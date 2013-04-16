ASTANA, April 16 China has shown interest in
buying the stake of U.S. oil major ConocoPhillips in a
multinational consortium developing Kazakhstan's giant Kashagan
oilfield, Kazakh Oil & Gas Minister Sauat Mynbayev said on
Tuesday.
"Kazakhstan has not yet taken such a decision, but there is
such a possibility," Mynbayev told reporters. He declined to say
what company or government body represented China in talks with
Kazakhstan over Kashagan.
Kazakhstan, Central Asia's largest oil producer and the
second-largest post-Soviet producer after Russia, has the
pre-emptive right to buy out the 8.4-percent stake owned by
ConocoPhillips in Kashagan.