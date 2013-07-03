BRIEF-Orient Securities Co to pay annual cash div as 1.50 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 1.50 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
ASTANA, July 3 Kazakhstan's President Nursultan Nazarbayev on Wednesday appointed Sauat Mynbayev as head of national oil company KazMunaiGas, the sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna said, just hours after relieving him of his post of oil and gas minister. (Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Jason Neely)
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 1.55 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
FRANKFURT, April 2 Finance ministers of the German states of Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein said on Sunday they were pleased with the first bidding round in the privatisation of shipping finance provider HSH Nordbank , of which they jointly own 85 percent.