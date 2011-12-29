ALMATY Dec 29 The Atyrau oil refinery,
Kazakhstan's oldest, signed a $1.7 billion contract with Chinese
and Japanese companies on Thursday to build a deep oil refining
facility, it said in a statement.
Central Asia's largest economy and the second biggest oil
producer in the former Soviet Union after Russia, Kazakhstan
approved a refinery modernisation programme worth $4 billion in
2004.
It aims to upgrade the country's three oil refineries and
supply the domestic market with all kinds of oil products by the
end of 2014.
Atyrau's deep refining facility will be built jointly by
China's Sinopec Engineering, Japan's Marubeni Corp. and
Kazakh firm Kazstroiservice.
The refinery, located in Kazakhstan's oil industry hub of
Atyrau in western Kazakhstan, is part of Kazakh state oil and
gas firm KazMunaiGas.
Construction of the refinery is the last stage of Atyrau's
upgrade. The deep refining facility is designed to process 2.4
million tonnes of crude annually.
