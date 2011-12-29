(Adds details)
ALMATY Dec 29 Kazakhstan signed a $1.7
billion contract with Chinese and Japanese companies on Thursday
to upgrade Atyrau, the oldest refinery in the country, to
produce cleaner fuels, the refinery said in a statement.
Central Asia's largest economy and the second biggest oil
producer in the former Soviet Union after Russia, Kazakhstan
approved a refinery modernisation programme worth $4 billion in
2004.
It aims to upgrade the country's three oil refineries and
supply the domestic market with all kinds of oil products by the
end of 2014.
Atyrau's deep refining facility will be built jointly by
China's Sinopec Engineering, Japan's Marubeni Corp. and
Kazakh firm Kazstroiservice.
The project, aimed to boost the depth of refining to 85
percent, is to be completed in 41 months, the refinery said.
The refinery said Sinopec Engineering would oversee the
general implementation of the project, while Marubeni Corp.
would secure financing from the Japan Bank for International
Cooperation and tackle logistics issues. Kazstroiservice would
deal with construction and supplies, it said.
The refinery, located in Kazakhstan's oil industry hub of
Atyrau in western Kazakhstan, is part of Kazakh state oil and
gas firm KazMunaiGas.
Construction of the refinery is the last stage of Atyrau's
upgrade. The deep refining facility is designed to process 2.4
million tonnes of crude annually.
The modernisation of Atyrau would allow it to become in 2016
the first Kazakh producer of motor fuel corresponding to
Europe's Euro-5 emission standards.
(Reporting by Olga Orininskaya; writing by Dmitry Solovyov;
editing by James Jukwey)