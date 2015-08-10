ASTANA Aug 10 Chevron-led Tengizchevroil (TCO), Kazakhstan's No.1 oil company, said on Monday it had increased crude output by 8.2 pct year-on-year to 14.07 million tonnes in the first half of the year.

U.S. Chevron owns 50 percent of Tengizchevroil, while ExxonMobil has a 25-percent stake, Kazakh state company KazMunaiGaz owns 20 percent and a subsidiary of Russia's Lukoil holds a 5 percent stake.

