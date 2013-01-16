ALMATY Jan 16 Output at Tengizchevroil,
Kazakhstan's largest oil producer, slipped to 25.1 million
tonnes in 2012 from 25.8 million a year earlier, shareholder
Lukoil Overseas said in its corporate newspaper.
It earned a net profit of $8.6 billion last year, it said,
without providing comparative data for 2011.
U.S. energy major Chevron holds a 50-percent stake
in the venture, U.S. firm ExxonMobil owns 25 percent,
Kazakh state oil company KazMunaiGas has 20 percent and
Lukarco, controlled by Lukoil, the remaining 5 percent.
Overall oil output in Kazakhstan, the second-largest
ex-Soviet producer after Russia, fell by 1.1 percent to 79.2
million tonnes last year.