UPDATE 2-Dish revenue misses estimates, loses more subscribers than expected
May 1 Dish Network Corp said on Monday its quarterly revenue missed analyst estimates as the U.S. satellite TV provider lost more subscribers than expected.
ALMATY Nov 20 Output at Chevron-led Tengizchevroil (TCO), Kazakhstan's largest oil producer, fell by 1.5 percent year on year in the January-September period to 19.8 million tonnes (158 million barrels), the company said on Thursday. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Jason Neely)
May 1 Dish Network Corp said on Monday its quarterly revenue missed analyst estimates as the U.S. satellite TV provider lost more subscribers than expected.
* Says it has replaced its existing $80 million credit facility and entered into a 365-day revolving term credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: