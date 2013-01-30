Russia's Yandex to close offices in Ukraine's Odessa and Kiev -RIA
MOSCOW, June 1 Russia's top search site Yandex has decided to close its offices in the Ukrainian cities of Kiev and Odessa, RIA news agency cited the company as saying on Thursday.
ALMATY Jan 30 Kazakhstan's state oil company KazMunaiGas (KMG) has bought a 24.5-percent stake held by U.S. energy major ConocoPhillips in the Nursultan offshore oil block in the Caspian, KMG said on Wednesday, disclosing no price.
The block holds an estimated 270 million tonnes of recoverable oil reserves, and commercial production at the field is expected to start in 2016.
With the acquisition of the stake, KMG will now hold a 75.5-percent share in the exploration and development project and Abu Dhabi state investment company Mubadala the remaining 24.5 percent, KMG said.
* Ferratum Oyj says Dorval Asset Management now holds 1.1 million shares in Ferratum, representing 5.09% of total issued share capital of Ferratum. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: