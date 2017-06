SEOUL/SINGAPORE Dec 8 South Korea's GS Caltex is cutting its crude runs to 710,000 barrels per day (bpd) this month from last month's 730,000 bpd due to worsening margins, company sources said on Thursday.

"We are currently cutting the run rates. It is all due to refining margins," one source at the country's second-largest crude oil refiner told Reuters by telephone. The sources declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter.