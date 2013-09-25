(Corrects to remove reference in headline and first paragraph to imports being unchanged) SEOUL, Sept 25 South Korea imported 1.97 million barrels per day of crude from Iran in August, from nothing a year earlier, while its total crude oil imports fell 12.6 percent year on year to 70.3 million barrels last month, data from state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC) showed on Wednesday. (in 1,000 barrels unless specified) Aug 2013 July 2013 Aug 2012 Crude oil imports 70,319 83,289 80,463 (1,000 b/d) 2,268 2,687 2,596 Oil product demand 69,695 68,023 68,181 (1,000 b/d) 2,248 2,194 2,199 Crude runs 76,042 75,939 80,532 Oil product output 83,590 86,013 86,330 (1,000 b/d) 2,696 2,775 2,785 End-month private oil stocks 76,087 84,792 68,209 Crude oil stocks 20,829 26,700 11,478 Oil product stocks 48,261 50,941 49,803 Oil product exports 36,936 21,759 34,990 Oil product imports 25,726 22,309 25,802 Note: Crude oil stocks and oil product stocks do not add up to total end-month oil stocks because the total volume also includes byproducts obtained from initial refining, which are used to make premium oil products. Details of the top five crude exporters to South Korea in August compared with both a month and a year earlier are as follows: Country Aug 2013 July 2013 Aug 2012 Saudi Arabia 24,856 22,844 26,980 Kuwait 9,755 16,048 11,209 UAE 9,528 10,464 6,319 Qatar 6,853 6,600 8,515 Iran 1,967 5,906 0 Details of the top five crude exporters to South Korea in January-August compared with those of 2013 and 2012 are as follows: Country Jan-Aug 2013 Jan-Aug 2012 Saudi Arabia 190,733 202,106 Kuwait 91,625 90,148 UAE 68,471 58,727 Qatar 54,073 68,312 Iran 33,160 38,769