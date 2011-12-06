SEOUL Dec 6 South Korea's largest crude oil refiner SK Energy said on Tuesday that an unexpected power cut in the southeastern oil and petrochemical hub of Ulsan had affected its refining and petrochemical plants, including some shutdowns.

"Some units are running on the company's emergency power generating facilities, but it is hard to tell which are operating and which are not, as the whole place is dark and you can only see a few flares from the chimneys of the facilities," an SK spokesman said. (Reporting by Cho Mee-young; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)