* May lower Jan crude run to 510,000-520,000 bpd -co source

* Declining margins weigh on S-Oil's near capacity runs

* GS Caltex, Singapore refiner already cutting runs

* SK Energy no decision yet; Hyundai keeps rates -sources (Adds S-Oil's official denial on run cut consideration)

By Cho Mee-young and Jessica Jaganathan

SEOUL/SINGAPORE, Dec 13 South Korea's third-largest crude oil refiner S-Oil is considering lowering its January crude run rates by at least 10 percent due to weakening refining margins, a company source said on Tuesday .

An S-Oil spokesman denied the company was thinking about rate cuts. Several refineries in Asia are struggling with slumping profits, processing high-cost crude into oil products as demand for their exports fails to rise in winter.

Sources at two Asian refiners said last week that they were reducing output in December and Japan's JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp and Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemicals plan to shut some units for maintenance this month.

The source said S-Oil was considering reducing January run rates to between 510,000-520,000 barrels per day (bpd) from December's 565,000 bpd.

"We have been running units at nearly full capacity. Declining margins are making refiners, including us, to consider lowering runs," the S-Oil source, who declined to be identified as he was not authorised to speak to the media, told Reuters.

He said a final decision on January's run rate would be made by the end of this month. S-Oil's crude-run capacity is 580,000 bpd, excluding an 89,000-bpd condensate fractionation unit.

Benchmark processing margins for Dubai in Singapore fell to $3.72 a barrel on average in the past 15 days from November's $5.18 and October's $5.67.

Run rates cuts will reduce the supply of products, especially gasoil and jet which typically make up 40-45 percent of the barrel. But the impact on the market is likely to be minimal due to poor demand for the products, traders said.

Gasoil's crack for January was down $1.62 to $17.60 a barrel over Dubai crude on Monday.

REDUCING RUNS

S-Oil is the second South Korean refiner reconsidering run rates. Sources at GS Caltex, South Korea's second-largest refinery, said last week the firm was cutting runs this month by 20,000 bpd to 710,000 bpd, and will either maintain December crude throughput in January or cut it further.

GS Caltex, equally owned by GS Holdings and Chevron Corp, has a total refining capacity of 760,000 bpd.

Singapore Refining Company, which owns a 290,000 bpd refinery, will cut output by 3.7 percent in December from the previous month, sources said. Its crude throughput is expected to fall by another 7.7 percent in January.

South Korea's two other main refiners are maintaining their output for now, although the country's largest refiner SK Energy may decide later to lower the run rates, sources said.

"A cut has been under consideration but nothing is decided as we have been so tied up with restarting the units after last week's shutdown," a source at SK Energy, fully owned by SK Innovation, said.

The source, who declined to be identified as he was not authorised to talk to the media, did not reveal the current rates. The refiner has a combined capacity of 1.115 million bpd at Ulsan and Incheon.

South Korea's smallest refiner, Hyundai Oilbank, will keep its January run rate same as December's 370,000 bpd, or near full-capacity of 390,000 bpd, according to a company source.

"The main problem for refiners has been the gasoline and naphtha margins have been so low, and now with gasoil cracks weakening too, all around product margins are quite bad," said Alex Yap, consultant at FACTS Global Energy.

He added that export refineries are the ones most hit and likely to cut run rates. (Reporting by Cho Mee-young in SEOUL and Jessica Jaganathan in SINGAPORE; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner and Miral Fahmy)