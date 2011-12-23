Traders keep oil in Asian storage for later sale, undermine OPEC supply cuts
* Current markets make it profitable to store oil for future sale
SEOUL Dec 23 Crude imports by South Korea, the world's fifth-largest crude buyer, fell 5.2 percent in November from a year earlier to 73.17 million barrels, state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC) said on Friday.
The economy ministry said quoting tentative customs figures earlier this month that South Korea's crude oil imports in November fell 5.8 percent from a year earlier. (Reporting by Cho Mee-young; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
* Current markets make it profitable to store oil for future sale
SEOUL/OSLO, June 13 The $10 billion Green Climate Fund that U.S. President Donald Trump said was a waste of tax dollars has fallen behind on its goals, with a biggest payout so far of just $5 million for a U.S.-led solar energy project.