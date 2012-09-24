SEOUL, Sept 24 Data on South Korea oil imports
in August released by state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC)
on Monday.
For story on South Korea's Iranian imports:
(in 1,000 barrels unless specified)
Aug 2012 July 2012 Aug 2011
Crude oil imports 80,463 77,794 72,358
(1,000 b/d) 2,596 2,509 2,334
Oil product demand 68,189 68,702 67,960
(1,000 b/d) 2,200 2,216 2,192
Crude runs 80,532 81,022 74,837
Oil product output 86,792 89,776 80,823
(1,000 b/d) 2,800 2,896 2,607
End-month private oil stocks 68,163 66,255 61,699
Crude oil stocks 11,458 10,756 7,663
Oil product stocks 49,777 48,110 45,487
Oil product exports 35,708 37,131 35,128
Oil product imports 25,882 23,340 24,549
Note: Crude oil stocks and oil product stocks do not add up
to total end-month oil stocks because the total volume also
includes byproducts obtained from initial refining, which are
used to make premium oil products.
Details of the top five crude exporters to South Korea in
August compared with a month and a year earlier are as follows:
Country Aug 2012 July 2012 Aug 2011
Saudi Arabia 26,980 23,850 21,221
Kuwait 11,209 12,565 10,556
Qatar 8,515 8,519 5,495
UAE 6,319 7,304 7,926
Iran - 4,259 8,172
Details of the top five crude exporters to South Korea in
January-August compared with a month and a year earlier are as
follows:
Country Jan-Aug 2012 Jan-Aug 2011 Jan-Aug 2010
Saudi Arabia 202,365 190,030 181,074
Kuwait 89,578 74,161 67,369
Qatar 68,055 60,315 38,046
UAE 58,727 61,747 74,668
Iran 38,769 57,189 50,941
(Reporting By Eunhye Shin)