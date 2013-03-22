SEOUL, March 22 Data on South Korea's crude oil imports and demand for refined oil products in February released by state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC) on Friday is as follows: For story on South Korea's Iranian crude oil imports in February : (in 1,000 barrels unless specified) Feb 2013 Jan 2013 Feb 2012 Crude oil imports 79,747 81,710 80,835 (1,000 b/d) 2,848 2,636 2,787 Oil product demand 64,514 72,956 69,092 (1,000 b/d) 2,304 2,353 2,382 Crude runs 75,659 84,025 75,964 Oil product output 82,007 91,022 82,790 (1,000 b/d) 2,929 2,936 2,855 End-month private oil stocks 71,711 66,729 64,652 Crude oil stocks 14,465 11,288 14,493 Oil product stocks 49,910 48,627 43,819 Oil product exports 35,862 38,481 35,772 Oil product imports 24,314 28,028 24,989 Note: Crude oil stocks and oil product stocks do not add up to total end-month oil stocks because the total volume also includes byproducts obtained from initial refining, which are used to make premium oil products. Details of the top five crude exporters to South Korea in February compared with both a month and a year earlier are as follows: Country Feb 2013 Jan 2013 Feb 2012 Saudi Arabia 25,620 25,086 26,059 Kuwait 12,557 10,318 9,769 UAE 8,671 7,713 7,691 Qatar 7,570 6,699 11,269 Iran 3,974 5,896 5,898 Details of the top five crude exporters to South Korea in January-February compared with those of 2012 and 2011 are as follows: Country Jan-Feb 2013 Jan-Feb 2012 Jan-Feb 2011 Saudi Arabia 50,706 51,197 45,941 Kuwait 22,875 20,841 18,452 UAE 16,384 18,977 12,859 Qatar 14,269 19,803 15,945 Iran 9,870 12,929 15,035 (Reporting by Jane Chung; Editing by Richard Pullin)