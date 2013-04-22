SEOUL, April 22 Data on South Korea's crude oil
imports and demand for refined oil products in March released by
state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC) on Monday is
as follows:
For a story on South Korea's Iranian crude oil imports in
March:
(in 1,000 barrels unless specified)
March 2013 Feb 2013 March 2012
Crude oil imports 73,221 78,846 73,479
(1,000 b/d) 2,362 2,816 2,370
Oil product demand 64,202 64,096 66,762
(1,000 b/d) 2,071 2,289 2,154
Crude runs 74,861 75,659 75,692
Oil product output 83,385 82,007 81,625
(1,000 b/d) 2,690 2,929 2,633
End-month private oil stocks 71,977 73,055 61,977
Crude oil stocks 14,174 15,361 11,913
Oil product stocks 50,387 50,358 43,032
Oil product exports 37,402 35,862 33,893
Oil product imports 28,167 24,327 22,734
Note: Crude oil stocks and oil product stocks do not add up
to total end-month oil stocks because the total volume also
includes by-products obtained from initial refining, which are
used to make premium oil products.
Details of the top five crude exporters to South Korea in
March compared with both a month and a year ago are as follows:
Country March 2013 Feb 2013 March 2012
Saudi Arabia 20,641 25,620 25,334
Kuwait 10,032 12,557 9,727
U.A.E 8,208 8,671 5,752
Qatar 6,109 7,570 7,217
Iran 4,021 3,974 4,801
Details of the top five crude exporters to South Korea in
January-March compared with those of 2012 and 2011 are as
follows:
Country Jan-March 2013 Jan-March 2012 Jan-March 2011
Saudi Arabia 71,348 76,531 69,133
Kuwait 32,907 30,568 25,361
U.A.E 24,592 24,729 17,777
Qatar 20,378 27,019 24,695
Iran 13,891 17,729 22,806
(Reporting By Jane Chung)