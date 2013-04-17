* May run 93 to 94 pct of capacity vs 95 pct in April -source

* Possible run cut attributed to poor margin -sources

* Other Korean refiners plan no run cuts due to maintenance

SEOUL/SINGAPORE, April 17 South Korea's GS Caltex is considering cutting refinery use rates in May, thanks to poor margins, joining some regional peers, two company sources said on Wednesday.

The country's second largest refiner could operate at 93 to 94 percent of its capacity of 775,000 barrels per day (bpd) in May, down from 95 percent this month, one of the sources said, adding that May run rates will be finalised later this month.

"Margins are really in poor shape, and we are thinking of lowering the run rates," said one of the sources, who declined to be identified as he was not authorised to speak to the media.

"We, however, have to maintain the run rates at at least 90 percent, due to term commitments and for supply to run upgrading systems such as RFCC," he said, referring to the gasoline-making Residue Fluidized Catalytic Cracker (RFCC).

A year-on-year comparison was not available, but GS Caltex usually keeps its utilisation rates at 90 to 95 percent, he added. The refining complex is located in the city of Yeosu, about 500 kilometres south of the capital Seoul.

Complex refining margins were at about $5 a barrel on Tuesday, down $4 from a month ago, according to Thomson Reuters data.

At the moment, the three other South Korean refiners -- SK Energy, S-Oil and Hyundai Oilbank -- have no plan to reduce run rates further, as some units have already been shut for planned maintenance.

"South Korean refiners had a good year last year, helping them keep relatively high run rates, while delaying their maintenance to this year," Brandon Lee, senior analyst for oil, gas and petrochemicals at Macquarie Securities, told Reuters.

"By having heavy maintenance this year, we don't see them plan run rate cuts. But falls in crude oil are driving the mood of destocking."

In Japan, top oil refiner JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp is also likely to refine at least 6 percent less crude for domestic consumption in May than a year earlier, an industry source said, reflecting tepid domestic demand for oil products.