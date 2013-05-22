SEOUL, May 22 Data on South Korea's crude oil
imports and demand for refined oil products in April released by
state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC) on Wednesday is as
follows:
For a story on South Korea's Iranian crude oil imports in
April:
(in 1,000 barrels unless specified)
April 2013 March 2013 April 2012
Crude oil imports 69,115 73,221 73,241
(1,000 b/d) 2,304 2,362 2,441
Oil product demand 65,349 67,755 62,762
(1,000 b/d) 2,178 2,186 2,092
Crude runs 66,799 76,267 73,799
Oil product output 71,944 83,385 79,289
(1,000 b/d) 2,398 2,690 2,643
End-month private oil stocks 68,453 69,173 63,521
Crude oil stocks 13,797 11,376 11,322
Oil product stocks 46,411 50,381 44,538
Oil product exports 33,244 37,402 32,128
Oil product imports 29,090 28,164 22,011
Note: Crude oil stocks and oil product stocks do not add up
to total end-month oil stocks because the total volume also
includes by-products obtained from initial refining, which are
used to make premium oil products.
Details of the top five crude exporters to South Korea in
April compared with both a month and a year ago are as follows:
Country April 2013 March 2013 April 2012
Saudi Arabia 21,352 20,641 23,041
Kuwait 11,076 10,032 9,681
U.A.E. 7,246 8,208 5,388
Qatar 5,916 6,109 8,115
Iran 4,182 4,021 7,524
Details of the top five crude exporters to South Korea in
January-April compared with those of 2012 and 2011 are as
follows:
Country Jan-April 2013 Jan-April 2012 Jan-April 2011
Saudi Arabia 92,699 99,572 95,438
Kuwait 43,982 40,249 34,501
U.A.E. 31,838 30,116 27,501
Qatar 26,294 35,134 31,664
Iran 18,073 25,253 28,101
(Reporting by Jane Chung in Seoul; Editing by Anand Basu)