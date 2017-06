SEOUL Nov 23 Crude imports by South Korea, the world's fifth-largest crude buyer, rose 8.3 percent in October from a year earlier to 82.97 million barrels, state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC) said on Wednesday.

The economy ministry earlier this month said that the country's crude oil imports in October rose 8.3 percent from a year earlier, citing tentative customs figures. (Reporting by Cho Mee-young; Additional reporting by Iktae Park and Seongbin Kang; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)