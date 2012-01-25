SEOUL Jan 25 Crude imports by South
Korea, the world's fifth-largest crude buyer, rose 3.4 percent
in December from a year earlier to 80.33 million barrels,
state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC) said on Wednesday.
The country's crude imports from Iran stood at 4.59 million
barrels, down 17 percent from a year earlier, the KNOC data
showed.
The economy ministry earlier this month said total crude oil
imports in December rose 2.7 percent from a year earlier, citing
preliminary customs figures.
(Reporting by Cho Mee-young and Eunjee Park; Editing by
Jonathan Hopfner)