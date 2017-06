SEOUL Feb 8 South Korea's presidential office said in a statement on Wednesday that Saudi Arabia would "actively consider" support including additional crude supplies if requested by Seoul, as it looks for alternatives to Iranian oil.

The remarks came in a meeting between Saudi Arabia Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi and South Korean President Lee Myung-bak.

Lee is visiting major crude suppliers Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates this week to secure stable sources of energy.

(Reporting by Cho Mee-young; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)