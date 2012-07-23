SEOUL, July 23 Data on South Korea oil imports in June released by state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC) on Monday. For story on South Korea's Iranian imports: (in 1,000 barrels unless specified) June 2012 May 2012 June 2011 Crude oil imports 78,567 82,424 75,988 (1,000 b/d) 2,619 2,659 2,533 Oil product demand 69,315 68,763 63,066 (1,000 b/d) 2,311 2,218 2,102 Crude runs 77,109 81,089 75,072 Oil product output 86,987 88,091 81,468 (1,000 b/d) 2,900 2,842 2,716 End-month private oil stocks 67,139 67,486 68,504 Crude oil stocks 14,061 12,627 10,499 Oil product stocks 45,161 46,766 50,826 Oil product exports 40,359 34,929 32,697 Oil product imports 27,116 23,489 22,338 Note: Crude oil stocks and oil product stocks do not add up to total end-month oil stocks because the total volume also includes byproducts obtained from initial refining, which are used to make premium oil products. Details of the top five crude exporters to South Korea in June compared with a month and a year earlier are as follows: Country June 2012 May 2012 June 2011 Saudi Arabia 24,003 27,701 24,496 Kuwait 12,833 13,291 10,037 Qatar 8,320 7,823 10,313 UAE 5,849 9,140 9,570 Iran 5,294 3,963 6,999 Details of the top five crude exporters to South Korea in January-June compared with a month and a year earlier are as follows: Country Jan-June 2012 Jan-June 2011 Jan-June 2010 Saudi Arabia 151,483 142,644 131,430 Kuwait 65,804 52,989 52,117 Qatar 51,006 47,672 28,365 UAE 45,105 45,712 56,625 Iran 34,510 41,653 38,906 (Reporting By Eunhye Shin; editing by Miral Fahmy)