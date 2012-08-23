SEOUL, Aug 23Data on South Korea oil imports in July released by state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC) on Thursday. For story on South Korea's Iranian imports: (in 1,000 barrels unless specified) July 2012 June 2012 July 2011 Crude oil imports 77,794 78,567 77,887 (1,000 b/d) 2,509 2,619 2,512 Oil product demand 68,705 69,607 66,618 (1,000 b/d) 2,216 2,320 2,149 Crude runs 81,022 77,109 78,237 Oil product output 89,779 86,987 85,731 (1,000 b/d) 2,896 2,900 2,766 End-month private oil stocks 66,132 66,847 66,580 Crude oil stocks 10,756 14,061 10,158 Oil product stocks 47,996 44,869 49,373 Oil product exports 37,131 40,359 38,853 Oil product imports 23,340 27,116 22,764 Note: Crude oil stocks and oil product stocks do not add up to total end-month oil stocks because the total volume also includes byproducts obtained from initial refining, which are used to make premium oil products. Details of the top five crude exporters to South Korea in July compared with a month and a year earlier are as follows: Country July 2012 June 2012 July 2011 Saudi Arabia 23,850 24,003 26,165 Kuwait 12,565 12,833 10,617 Qatar 8,519 8,320 7,147 UAE 7,304 5,849 8,109 Iran 4,259 5,294 7,364 Details of the top five crude exporters to South Korea in January-July compared with a month and a year earlier are as follows: Country Jan-July 2012 Jan-July 2011 Jan-July 2010 Saudi Arabia 175,386 168,809 155,837 Kuwait 78,369 63,605 57,405 Qatar 59,540 54,819 33,198 UAE 52,409 53,821 66,019 Iran 38,769 49,017 43,491 (Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)