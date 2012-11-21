SEOUL, Nov 21 Data on South Korea oil imports in
October released by state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC)
on Wednesday.
(in 1,000 barrels unless specified)
Oct 2012 Sep 2012 Oct 2011
Crude oil imports 81,249 78,359 82,915
(1,000 b/d) 2,621 2,612 2,675
Oil product demand 67,671 67,265 67,599
(1,000 b/d) 2,183 2,242 2,181
Crude runs 81,440 77,466 80,946
Oil product output 89,198 86,461 88,545
(1,000 b/d) 2,877 2,882 2,856
End-month private oil stocks 66,066 69,075 68,682
Crude oil stocks 12,841 13,126 16,487
Oil product stocks 45,784 48,800 45,194
Oil product exports 39,254 44,865 34,302
Oil product imports 22,463 30,225 20,856
Note: Crude oil stocks and oil product stocks do not add up
to total end-month oil stocks because the total volume also
includes byproducts obtained from initial refining, which are
used to make premium oil products.
Details of the top five crude exporters to South Korea in
October compared with a month-and-a-year earlier are as follows:
Country Oct 2012 Sep 2012 Oct 2011
Saudi Arabia 27,046 23,627 28,604
Kuwait 9,207 11,287 11,341
Qatar 8,725 10,382 9,414
UAE 8,506 5,655 6,308
Iran 5,781 - 8,198
Details of the top five crude exporters to South Korea in
January-October compared with a month-and-a-year earlier are as
follows:
Country Jan-Oct 2012 Jan-Oct 2011 Jan-Oct 2010
Saudi Arabia 253,038 243,633 227,401
Kuwait 110,072 96,072 87,546
Qatar 87,163 78,432 50,879
UAE 72,888 75,680 89,536
Iran 44,551 74,234 61,428
(Reporting by Jane Chung; Editing by Anand Basu)