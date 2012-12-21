Dec 21 Data on South Korea's crude oil imports
and demand on refined oil products in November released by
state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC) on Friday.
For story on South Korea's Iranian imports:
(in 1,000 barrels unless specified)
Nov 2012 Oct 2012 Nov 2011
Crude oil imports 80,210 81,249 73,230
(1,000 b/d) 2,674 2,621 2,441
Oil product demand 70,900 68,850 68,029
(1,000 b/d) 2,363 2,221 2,268
Crude runs 77,284 81,440 78,528
Oil product output 85,782 89,198 84,560
(1,000 b/d) 2,859 2,877 2,819
End-month private oil stocks 67,736 66,093 62,098
Crude oil stocks 15,347 12,841 10,867
Oil product stocks 45,608 45,811 44,364
Oil product exports 38,617 39,254 35,130
Oil product imports 29,679 22,461 23,589
Note: Crude oil stocks and oil product stocks do not add up
to total end-month oil stocks because the total volume also
includes byproducts obtained from initial refining, which are
used to make premium oil products.
Details of the top five crude exporters to South Korea in
November compared with a month-and-a-year earlier are as
follows:
Country Nov 2012 Oct 2012 Nov 2011
Saudi Arabia 25,665 27,046 22,571
Kuwait 14,060 9,207 8,062
Qatar 8,276 8,725 6,105
UAE 7,187 8,506 5,952
Iran 5,871 5,781 8,363
Details of the top five crude exporters to South Korea in
January-November compared with a month-and-a-year earlier are as
follows:
Country Jan-Nov 2012 Jan-Nov 2011 Jan-Nov 2010
Saudi Arabia 278,704 266,204 253,790
Kuwait 124,133 104,134 95,720
Qatar 95,439 84,538 55,500
UAE 80,075 81,632 97,447
Iran 50,422 82,596 67,082
(Reporting by Eunhye Shin in Seoul; Editing by Anand Basu)