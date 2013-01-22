SEOUL, Jan 22 Data on South Korea's crude oil
imports and demand for refined oil products in December released
by state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC) on
Tuesday is as follows:
For story on South Korea's Iranian crude oil imports in
December:
(in 1,000 barrels unless specified)
Dec 2012 Nov 2012 Dec 2011
Crude oil imports 79,732 80,210 80,399
(1,000 b/d) 2,572 2,674 2,594
Oil product demand 73,232 70,905 74,818
(1,000 b/d) 2,362 2,364 2,413
Crude runs 82,238 77,284 80,613
Oil product output 91,338 85,746 87,475
(1,000 b/d) 2,946 2,858 2,822
End-month private oil stocks 67,454 67,700 58,775
Crude oil stocks 13,231 15,347 10,980
Oil product stocks 47,776 45,572 41,141
Oil product exports 38,108 38,617 37,159
Oil product imports 29,280 29,679 26,579
Note: Crude oil stocks and oil product stocks do not add up
to total end-month oil stocks because the total volume also
includes byproducts obtained from initial refining, which are
used to make premium oil products.
Details of the top five crude exporters to South Korea in
December compared with both a month and a year earlier are as
follows:
Country Dec 2012 Nov 2012 Dec 2011
Saudi Arabia 24,605 25,665 25,144
Kuwait 12,424 14,060 13,236
Qatar 8,130 8,276 8,608
UAE 6,460 7,187 5,602
Iran 5,724 5,871 4,588
Details of the top five crude exporters to South Korea last
year compared with those of 2011 and 2010 are as follows:
Country Jan-Dec 2012 Jan-Dec 2011 Jan-Dec 2010
Saudi Arabia 303,049 291,348 276,787
Kuwait 137,647 117,370 103,079
Qatar 103,825 93,146 64,362
UAE 86,536 87,234 105,656
Iran 56,146 87,184 72,605
