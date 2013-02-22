SEOUL, Feb 22 Data on South Korea's crude oil imports and demand for refined oil products in January released by state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC) on Friday is as follows: For story on South Korea's Iranian crude oil imports in January : (in 1,000 barrels unless specified) Jan 2013 Dec 2012 Jan 2012 Crude oil imports 81,710 79,732 79,452 (1,000 b/d) 2,636 2,572 2,563 Oil product demand 71,758 73,232 73,277 (1,000 b/d) 2,315 2,362 2,364 Crude runs 84,025 82,238 81,528 Oil product output 91,022 91,338 88,545 (1,000 b/d) 2,936 2,946 2,856 End-month private oil stocks 67,320 67,454 62,025 Crude oil stocks 11,288 13,231 9,640 Oil product stocks 49,218 47,776 45,624 Oil product exports 38,481 38,108 32,596 Oil product imports 27,498 29,280 25,007 Note: Crude oil stocks and oil product stocks do not add up to total end-month oil stocks because the total volume also includes byproducts obtained from initial refining, which are used to make premium oil products. Details of the top five crude exporters to South Korea in January compared with both a month and a year earlier are as follows: Country Jan 2013 Dec 2012 Jan 2012 Saudi Arabia 25,086 24,605 25,138 Kuwait 10,318 12,424 11,072 UAE 7,713 6,460 11,286 Qatar 6,699 8,130 8,533 Iran 5,896 5,724 7,031 (Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)