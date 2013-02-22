SEOUL, Feb 22 Data on South Korea's crude oil
imports and demand for refined oil products in January released
by state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC) on Friday
is as follows:
For story on South Korea's Iranian crude oil imports in
January :
(in 1,000 barrels unless specified)
Jan 2013 Dec 2012 Jan 2012
Crude oil imports 81,710 79,732 79,452
(1,000 b/d) 2,636 2,572 2,563
Oil product demand 71,758 73,232 73,277
(1,000 b/d) 2,315 2,362 2,364
Crude runs 84,025 82,238 81,528
Oil product output 91,022 91,338 88,545
(1,000 b/d) 2,936 2,946 2,856
End-month private oil stocks 67,320 67,454 62,025
Crude oil stocks 11,288 13,231 9,640
Oil product stocks 49,218 47,776 45,624
Oil product exports 38,481 38,108 32,596
Oil product imports 27,498 29,280 25,007
Note: Crude oil stocks and oil product stocks do not add up
to total end-month oil stocks because the total volume also
includes byproducts obtained from initial refining, which are
used to make premium oil products.
Details of the top five crude exporters to South Korea in
January compared with both a month and a year earlier are as
follows:
Country Jan 2013 Dec 2012 Jan 2012
Saudi Arabia 25,086 24,605 25,138
Kuwait 10,318 12,424 11,072
UAE 7,713 6,460 11,286
Qatar 6,699 8,130 8,533
Iran 5,896 5,724 7,031
(Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)