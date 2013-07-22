SEOUL, July 22 South Korea's crude oil imports
from Iran fell 23.1 percent in June from a year earlier, while
its total crude oil imports declined 1.6 percent year on year to
77.3 million barrels last month, data from state-run Korea
National Oil Corp (KNOC) showed on Monday.
Earlier this month, preliminary data from Korea Customs
Service showed South Korea's Iranian crude oil imports in June
dropped 23 percent year on year, whereas the country's total
crude oil imports last month fell 2.5 percent from a year ago.
Iranian oil importers must make continuous cuts to secure
six-month waivers on U.S. sanctions aimed at restraining Iran's
flow of oil money and forcing it to negotiate over curbing its
disputed nuclear programme.
South Korea promised to cut its Iranian oil imports by 15
percent from the daily rate seen from December 2012 to May 2013,
two sources told Reuters last month.
Including Iran, details of the top five crude exporters to
South Korea in June compared with both a month and a year ago
are as follows:
(in 1,000 barrels unless specified)
Country June 2013 May 2013 June 2012
Saudi Arabia 25,201 25,131 24,003
Kuwait 13,154 8,998 12,833
U.A.E. 9,060 7,582 5,849
Qatar 8,006 6,320 8,320
Iran 4,072 3,641 5,294
Including Iran, details of the top five crude exporters to
South Korea in January-June compared with those of 2012 and 2011
are as follows:
(in 1,000 barrels unless specified)
Country Jan-June 2013 Jan-June 2012 Jan-June 2011
Saudi Arabia 143,032 151,277 142,644
Kuwait 65,822 66,374 52,989
U.A.E. 48,479 45,105 45,712
Qatar 40,620 51,277 47,672
Iran 25,287 34,510 41,653
The KNOC data on South Korea's total crude oil imports and
demand for refined oil products in June are as follows:
(in 1,000 barrels unless specified)
June 2013 May 2013 June 2012
Crude oil imports 77,320 77,464 78,567
(1,000 b/d) 2,577 2,499 2,619
Oil product demand 67,083 67,275 69,621
(1,000 b/d) 2,236 2,170 2,321
Crude runs 77,253 71,661 77,109
Oil product output 83,284 78,806 86,752
(1,000 b/d) 2,776 2,542 2,892
End-month private oil stocks 72,957 71,480 66,827
Crude oil stocks 19,485 19,715 14,061
Oil product stocks 45,982 44,331 44,849
Oil product exports 35,760 33,852 40,124
Oil product imports 27,727 24,687 27,116
Note: Crude oil stocks and oil product stocks do not add up
to total end-month oil stocks because the total volume also
includes by-products from initial refining, which are used to
make premium oil products.
(Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)